Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person dies in avalanche Sunday east of Ohio Peak

Avalanche skier death February 11, 2024.jpeg
Posted at 12:00 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 14:03:58-05

One person died in an avalanche Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said in a Facebook post.

A backcountry skier was on the Anthracite Range near the town of Crested Butte when the skier was caught in an avalanche around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The skier's partners were able to find him and get him out of the snow, but he died from injuries he got during the avalanche.

"Our condolences go out to the friends, family, and everyone involved in this incident," CAIC said.

CAIC plans to visit the site of the avalanche Monday and provide more information as investigators collect it.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7daystoendhunger.jpg

Community

Donate to help end hunger