One person dies in avalanche Sunday east of Ohio Peak

One person died in an avalanche Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said in a Facebook post.

A backcountry skier was on the Anthracite Range near the town of Crested Butte when the skier was caught in an avalanche around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The skier's partners were able to find him and get him out of the snow, but he died from injuries he got during the avalanche.

"Our condolences go out to the friends, family, and everyone involved in this incident," CAIC said.

CAIC plans to visit the site of the avalanche Monday and provide more information as investigators collect it.