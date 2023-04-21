Watch Now
One person dead, three others injured in Lakewood building fire, West Metro Fire says

Three people taken to the hospital, one of whom died
Posted at 6:52 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 08:52:35-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person is dead and three people were injured after a building fire Friday morning, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

When firefighters arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m., they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one apartment, extending into a second unit. Firefighters rescued one person from the burning building, and paramedics treated one person on the scene.

Three other people were taken to the hospital, one of whom died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

