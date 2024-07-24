One of the most-wanted violent fugitives out of Fremont County is arrested near Penrose

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — One of the most wanted violent fugitives out of Fremont County was arrested on Tuesday evening near Penrose.

Richard Capek, 35, was arrested by a United States Marshals Service tactical team after a brief standoff at a home in a rural area near Highway 50 and R Street, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release Wednesday. This is about four miles southeast of central Penrose.



The Fremont County Sheriff's Office, which had been trying to locate Capek, requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service’s Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) on July 5.

Capek was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, which included felony charges of second-degree assault via strangulation, violation of a protection order, third-degree assault and domestic violence. In addition, he was identified as a suspect in a July 11 residential burglary, where one AK-47 style rifle, three AR-15 style rifles, three shotguns, two handguns, and other items were stolen from a home in Rockvale, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. An arrest warrant in connection with this incident was issued on July 13.

COVOTF investigators and detectives with the sheriff's office were able to narrow down where he might have been staying. Because of Capek's violent criminal history and the alleged firearm thefts, COVOTF requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service’s Special Operations Group (SOG) for the arrest, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

After a few days of surveillance, they were able to confirm Capek's location.

On July 23, members of COVOTF and the sheriff's office watched Capek go into the home, and then they established a perimeter around the residence. Initially, Capek refused to come out, but he eventually surrendered, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.

The SOG team took him into custody and turned him over to deputies with the sheriff's office. He was booked into the Fremont County jail on multiple outstanding warrants and remains in custody.

The sheriff's office executed a search warrant at the home as part of the investigation.

"Apprehending violent, dangerous fugitives is one of the U.S. Marshals Service’s primary missions, and one we take very seriously here in Colorado," said Kirk Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado. "This case presented some unique challenges, but combining the vast array of both local and federal resources, we were able to safely apprehend Mr. Capek and bring him in for his day in court."

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper thanked the U.S. Marshals Service for their help with the arrest.

"They were able to provide resources such as technical equipment and additional manpower that contributed to a successful resolution in apprehending this wanted fugitive," Cooper said.