One man killed, three other people injured in Aurora shooting

Investigators added they believe the shooting was connected to the victims and there have been no arrests or suspect information.
One person is dead and three others have been injured following a shooting on East Colfax and Jamaica St. in Aurora.
AURORA, Colo, – One man was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting late Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported on East Colfax near Jamaica Street in Aurora. According to Aurora police, all of the victims were adults with the three injured victims taken to a local hospital.

In a press conference, investigators said the injured victims received non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators added they believe the shooting was connected to the victims and there have been no arrests or suspect information.

Police do not believe the incident was a drive-by shooting.

The eastbound lanes of Colfax may be impacted by the investigation. This story will be updated with additional details.

