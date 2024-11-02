One last chance to celebrate Halloween with the Magic of the Jack o’ Lanterns event this weekend

LITTLETON, Colo. — Hudson Gardens and Events Center in Littleton are hosting the fourth annual Magic of the Jack o’ Lanterns, and the event will be in town only through this weekend.

If you want to get one last spooky activity in with friends and family before accepting that November has finally arrived, then this may be your final chance to do so.

“It’s something that's unique, and that I'm so proud to be a part of,” said Chase Kliment, general manager for Magic of the Jack o’ Lanterns. “I can truly say that that uniqueness is something you can't find anywhere else.”

There are over 7,000 pumpkins throughout the gardens. Normal pumpkins don’t last very long outside once they’ve been carved, so the pumpkins are made of plastic, but each one was still carved by hand.

There are individual jack o’ lanterns, pumpkins collected together on boards to make large pictures, and the LED lights can be timed to music to create interesting scenes as you walk around the garden pond.

Many Halloween-themed events are for older kids and adults, but this is family friendly. People of all ages will recognize pop culture references in many of the pumpkins, from Beetlejuice to Roblox.

“As a parent, and just as a human being, you love to see the kids lit up and enjoying the time that they have here,” Kliment said. “That part is a big part of why I'm here doing this.”

The final day for Magic of the Jack o’ Lanterns is Sunday, Nov. 2. For more information on the event, or to buy tickets online, check out their website here.