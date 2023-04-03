Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

On eve of Election Day, Denver voting totals continue to lag behind 2019 numbers

Voters age 65 and older make up nearly half of the votes already tallied
As Election Day in Denver approaches, voting totals continue to lag compared to the city’s most recent municipal election in 2019.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 20:22:03-04

DENVER — As Election Day in Denver approaches, voting totals continue to lag compared to the city’s most recent municipal election in 2019.

Through Saturday, more than 70,000 ballots had been collected, but that is roughly 10,000 fewer than were submitted over the span four years ago, according to data from the city.

That 2023 total of 70,728 votes through April 1 represents 16% of all ballots mailed to voters, meaning there were 382,094 ballots still outstanding.

Of those returned ballots, 49% are from voters age 65 and older.

By comparison, 81,566 Denver voters had cast a ballot in 2019 with two voting days remaining prior to Election Day. In that year, the city set a record for ballots cast and nearly 105,000 votes were cast in the final two days of the election.

To view results of the 2023 Denver Municipal Election as they come in on Tuesday night, click here.

