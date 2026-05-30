Officials provide water safety tips for a fun summer at Chatfield State Park following two water rescues

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — More than 2 million people visit Chatfield State Park every year. During the summer, the park can see up to 10,000 visitors on its busiest days — and while there is a lot of fun to be had, that fun can end in an instant if something goes wrong.

"Being on the water just generally carries that risk, and you should take it seriously," Senior Ranger at Chatfield State Park Kyle Weber said.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Tyler Melito talks water safety with officials and visitors at Chatfield State Park

Officials provide safety tips after 2 water rescues at Chatfield State Park

While people at Chatfield State Park are ready for some summer fun, safety is top of mind for many visitors.

"Water safety is incredibly important," beachgoer Ellie Trieu said.

Josh Westphal echoed that sentiment.

"You never know when catastrophe is going to happen, so you just got to be prepared for it," he said.

For Westphal and his family, wearing a life vest is non-negotiable.

"You cannot go out in the water without it. It's family rule," Westphal explained.

Over Memorial Day weekend, South Metro Fire Rescue and Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducted two water rescues. Public Information Officer Brian Willie said fortunately, the victim had a life jacket in both cases.

Willie said he notices some people underestimate the water.

"The one thing that we don't want to see is that regulated life jacket protecting the board, the paddle board," he said. "The paddle boards float, they don't need the life jacket sitting on them, we need those life jackets on the people wearing them."

Willie encourages everyone to stay alert on the water.

"We always want to say have a water watcher, have somebody that is watching you or the kids," Willie said.

"Have a reference point that if somebody does go underwater, have that last seen point that you can tell the responders," he added.

It is something Trieu said she and her friends always practice.

"We usually go out on the water with groups; we don't go individually," Trieu said.

While the weather Saturday is picturesque, Willie is also reminding people that conditions can change in an instant.

"We're going to have some severe thunderstorms that may come through, they roll through, that wind picks up, it changes the water, it changes the way everything happens," Willie said.