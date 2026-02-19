Officers jumped in to save 30 farm animals that escaped a trailer in the Pueblo I-25 crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — Animal Law Enforcement officers with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region jumped in to rescue 30 sheep and a goat caught in the chaos of a deadly crash on I-25 in Pueblo on Tuesday.

“It’s one of those days where you know everything's going okay until it's not,” said Nicole Michon the Animal Law Enforcement Training and Response Manager.

High winds whipped up dust, creating “brownout” conditions on the highway. Low visibility ultimately contributed to a massive crash involving 30 vehicles, shutting down both sides of the highway. Colorado State Patrol confirmed Wednesday that five people lost their lives.

'Wish I could give them a hug:'

Grandson mourns family members lost in I-25 tragedy

Among the vehicles was a trailer carrying 30 sheep and a goat. According to Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region, some of the animals were trapped inside the damaged trailer, others were running loose along the interstate.

“It's a stressful environment in terms of this gigantic situation unfolding, but their training really comes in handy at that point to just be able to focus on the animal and remove them from that safely,” said Michon.

Two Animal Law Enforcement officers were called to remove the animals from immediate danger. They successfully transported the animals to a new trailer and reunited them with their owner. Four of the sheep were severely injured and did not recover.

There are 45 officers on the Animal Law Enforcement team who are trained in animal handling and transportation. They serve El Paso, Pueblo, and Douglas Counties as well as the City of Centennial.