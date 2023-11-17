Officer shot and killed a man carrying pepper spray, weapon Thursday night, Fort Collins police say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A police officer shot and killed a man carrying pepper spray and a weapon Thursday night, according to a news release on the City of Fort Collins website.

Officers got a call just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday reporting a man in an alley yelling racial slurs who may have attacked someone with a weapon in his hand, Fort Collins police said.

When an officer arrived at the alley near W. Laurel Street and S. College Avenue, Fort Collins police said he found the suspect holding what the officer described as an "edged weapon" and pepper spray.

An Officer Involved Shooting has occurred in the 100 blk of W Laurel St. 1 suspect was shot. Ofc is uninjured. No ongoing threat to the community. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate. — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) November 17, 2023

The man did not follow orders from the officer to drop his weapons, according to the news release.

The officer then used his Taser, but when the suspect kept walking toward him, the officer shot the suspect several times.

Other Fort Collins police officers then arrived on scene and began giving the suspect medical treatment. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died. There were no other injuries, according to Fort Collins police.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response will investigate the shooting.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the victim's identity once his family has been notified.

