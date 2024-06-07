Off-duty Jeffco sheriff’s deputy sentenced to $3.2 million restitution in crash that paralyzed girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – An off-duty deputy who pleaded guilty to causing a multi-vehicle crash that paralyzed a 10-year-old girl was ordered to pay $3.2 million in restitution and sentenced to unsupervised probation.

On July 15, 2023, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerold Taylor was accused of failing to slow down ahead of traffic stopped on I-70 near Genesse causing a crash that paralyzed Lucy Harris,10.

Taylor was not on duty or driving a sheriff’s office vehicle at the time of the crash and is still employed with the sheriff’s office on desk duty, according to a spokesperson.

On May 10, the day his trial was scheduled to start, Taylor pleaded guilty to two charges of careless driving resulting in injury, which are misdemeanor charges.

Two other charges of careless driving resulting in injury were dismissed, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

While the Harris family initially sought a felony charge, as part of the plea deal, both parties agreed that Taylor would not serve behind bars but would pay restitution, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

The sentence would allow Taylor to maintain his law enforcement credentials to continue working to make monthly payments. During the sentencing hearing, Taylor's defense said he is taking out a loan of $5,000 to show the family "good faith effort."

Taylor, who previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, has served in law enforcement roles for over 20 years. Taylor addressed the court and the Harris family on Friday. "I am truly sorry," he said. "I will never be able to make her whole again."

A report from the Colorado State Patrol claimed Taylor was distracted by something outside of his vehicle.

Lucy, who attended court proceedings, previously said all she remembered from the crash was being inside her mother’s car as they headed to the mountains and later waking up in a hospital.

“Just to show everyone that, like, I'm in a wheelchair and I'm not the same anymore," Lucy told Denver7.

Lucy’s father, Peter, said his daughter’s recovery had been difficult but he had been moved by the community’s response to the crash.

"She smiles all the time," Peter said about Lucy. “She's a really bright person and she's going to make it through, and she's going to be strong and do some amazing things.”

In the sentencing hearing, Peter asked Judge Kristan Wheeler to give Taylor probation. "He's an officer, wouldn't you think he'd know — you got to be careful. You can't be going 70mph when there's all cars," said Peter.

Prosecutors said data from Taylor's vehicle showed he hit the brake pedal less than three-tenths of a second prior to impact.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Wheeler asked Taylor if he had an explanation as to why he was distracted before the crash in "stop and go traffic." Taylor told the court he had just gotten off of work, was going camping and was scanning his mirrors before the crash.

Peter Harris Peter Harris took this photo of his wife Jennifer's car after the crash.

Judge Wheeler ordered the probation to ensure Taylor makes monthly restitution payments to the Harris family, which if are not met, means a motion to revoke probation can be filed in the future. After the 5 year probation period, that portion of the sentence will be converted to a civil judgement.

During Taylor’s arraignment hearing, Peter addressed what he described as a broader problem on Colorado roads.

“A lot of people are choosing not to look where they're going, choosing to put their attention somewhere else and going 70 miles an hour," said Peter. "Lucy was the one left holding the bag here and it could have been anybody. So, I'm just trying to raise public awareness and make sure there's accountability."

