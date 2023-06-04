Nuggets fans plan to beat the Heat rain or shine on Sunday

DENVER — Rain or shine, Denver Nuggets fans plan to party for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

McGregor Square sold out its watch party on Thursday night and expects to do the same Sunday. Around 2,000 people can attend, and tickets are $30 a person.

“Rain or shine, we'll be here. Colorado loves their nuggets, they also love their outdoor gear," said Brooke Bishop, the COO of McGregor Square. “People are pretty brave about it and just stick it out.”

According to Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson, this was the fourth wettest May on record, with 5.53 inches. Since January 1, Denver is three inches over the average for this year.

For fans who do not want to brave any potential weather, DNVR Bar is preparing for a busy night Sunday.

“Thursday night was extremely crazy. And it was so sudden, I wasn't expecting to have people outside the door before we opened," said Amanda Wilson, an employee at the bar. “We actually opened up around 1:30, because it was raining and we didn't want them to wait outside. We probably filled the house around 3:00.”

DNVR Bar flew in extra employees to help with Game 2 from Phoenix. Wilson is one of them.

“We plan on staying until the parade, fingers crossed the Nuggets win," said Wilson.

You can watch Game 2 and the entire NBA Finals on Denver7.

