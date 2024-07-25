NTSB releases preliminary report into plane crash after pilot attempted to land on I-25 near Larkspur

DENVER — The National Transportation Safety Board released on Wednesday its preliminary report into what caused a twin-engine airplane to crash near Larkspur last month, seriously injuring the two people onboard.

The agency said a training exercise in which the left engine was shut down to practice emergency procedures likely led to the crash on June 16.

The report states the pilot, after struggling to restart the engine, attempted to land the Tecnam P2006T airplane on Interstate 25, but the left wing struck a road sign during the landing, causing the aircraft to impact a swampy area.

Rescue crews were able to recover two injured people who were taken to a hospital with unknown extent of injuries, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Dashcam video shared with Denver7 shows when the plane attempted to land on the interstate before crashing.

Denver7 | Traffic Dashcam video shows plane trying to land on I-25 before crashing, injuring 2 Robert Garrison

The NTSB said online videos of the accident flight showed the airplane descended over I-25 with the right propeller rotating and the left propeller not rotating.

Multiple avionics devices were removed and sent to the NTSB for data extraction. The agency said the airplane was retained for further examination.