'Nothing's been answered': Thornton family questions the death of 22-year-old man found near an intersection

THORNTON, Colo — Nearly a month after the death of 22-year-old Rayvon Lewis, his family is still searching for answers.

Lewis was found brain dead near the intersection of Washington Street and 88th Avenue on May 4th. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Police said a motorcyclist found Lewis and called police, but didn't stay at the scene. Lewis' mother, Carolina Lewis, said she was initially told by police that he was involved in a road accident. Police have since said that Lewis might have fallen from the back of a truck.

“It hurts because nobody is coming forward," said Carolina. “It's difficult for me, not knowing what really happened.”

The family is frustrated, since no witnesses have come forward despite the intersection's constant flow of traffic. Additionally, police informed the family that the security camera above the intersection wasn't operational at the time.

“It's very disheartening to hear them say they have no video footage, they have no evidence and no leads," said Jeaneen Yslas, Lewis' cousin.

The family is still unsure what happened to Lewis, but they are starting to fear the worst.

"I honestly believe my cousin was murdered and thrown in the street," said Yslas.

The family said that doctors told them Lewis had blunt-force injuries to the back of his head.

"It's not sitting right with me," said Yslas. "There's no consistency with the wounds, no road rash and he had multiple fatal injuries to the back of his head.”

Although his death is still a mystery, the family is determined to keep Lewis' memory alive.

"He loved to sing, he loved to dance," said Carolina.

Lewis released music under the name "Revy Lou." While at the memorial near the intersection where Lewis was found dead, Carolina and her family brought a speaker to play some of his music. They've set up a sign surrounded by flowers and candles, in the hopes of reaching someone with information about his death.

"He really was a kind person," said Carolina. "It's hard to process that he's not here."

Thornton police are still looking for the motorcyclist who reported the incident.

If you have any information, police are encouraging people to contact their tip line at 720-977-5069.

