Northglenn police shoot armed man

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Officials said a man armed with a firearm was shot by a Northglenn police officer early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of Fowler Drive and Humboldt Street, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

Officers were called to the area on a report of a man who was trespassing. Police said the suspect had multiple warrants for his arrest and was armed with a firearm.

One officer fired their weapon at the suspect and wounded him, according to police. He was taken to the hospital, and he is expected to survive his injuries.

The officer was not injured in the incident and was placed on administrative leave while the 17th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team investigates.

The suspect’s identity has not been released. Police declined to provide additional details due to the ongoing investigation.

