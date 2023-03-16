Northfield High School in Denver stages spring musical with serious message

DENVER — Northfield High School in Denver is putting on a musical with a message. “The Prom” is a story about two girls in a small town who want to go to the prom together, but the PTA won’t allow it.

Northfield Theatre Director Hanan Al-Naqeeb spent over a year working to acquire rights to perform the musical.

“I thought it was very important to tell this story because it’s a story of love and acceptance, and students being able to be who they are,” Al-Naqeeb said.

Northfield has a history of performing musicals with serious underlying themes. Last spring’s show “Ranked” explored the dark side of academic competition and class rankings. Many students performing in “The Prom” feel the political message is important.

Northfield High School performs musical with a message

“I think this show does a really great job of honestly portraying a picture of our nation (with) characters like Principal Hawkin that do happen to live in a small town in Indiana, but are also very supportive of queer people,” said actress Sophia Brown.

The musical blends the serious story with comedic moments and huge dance numbers.

“It’s so much fun. There’s so much movement. There’s so much life and joy on stage,” said student director Eliot Liu.

For the first time ever, the department is also donating a portion of ticket sales to nonprofits. Thursday night’s proceeds will go to the Colorado Healing Fund to support victims of the Club Q shooting. On Friday night, a portion of sales will go to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Saturday night sales will go to the Trevor Project, a group that provides crisis support to LGBTQ youth.

“The Prom” runs March 16-18 at Northfield High School.

A list of other productions at area high schools can be found here.