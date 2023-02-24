Colorado high school students take the stage in spring musicals

Over the next several weekends, high school students across the Front Range will be belting out show tunes and staging their annual spring musicals. Denver7 morning anchor and musical theatre superfan Nicole Brady compiled a list of the shows and links to purchase tickets.
Productions this year include classics like "Man of La Mancha," "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Chicago," along with newer musicals like "Legally Blonde," "9 to 5" and "The SpongeBob Musical."
Don't see your school on the list? Email Nicole at nicole.brady@denver7.com
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- Horizon High School "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee", Feb 23 - March 4
- Legacy High School "Footloose", March 9-11
Aurora Public Schools
- Aurora Central High School / Burrell Arts Campus "12 Angry Jurors" Immersive Experience, Date TBD
- Gateway High School "Footloose the Musical", Feb 23-25
- Hinkley High School "Rent", March 3-4
- Rangeview High School "Jekyll & Hyde the Musical", April 20-22
- Vista Peak Preparatory "Little Shop of Horrors", March 2-4, "Alice in Wonderland," May 4-6
Boulder Valley School District
- Boulder High School "Mary Poppins", March 22-25
- Broomfield High School "The SpongeBob Musical", March 9-11
- Centaurus High School "City of Angels", March 8-11
- Monarch High School "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical", April 6-8
Cherry Creek School District
- Cherry Creek High School "Man of La Mancha", March 8-11
- Eagle Crest High School "Legally Blonde", Feb 28 - March 4
- Grandview High School Improv and Spring Play
- Overland High School "Urinetown", March 2-4
Denver Public Schools
- East High School Chicago, March 2-4
- George Washington High School 9 to 5, March 2-4
- North High School Legally Blonde, March 16-18
- STRIVE Prep Rise Once On This Island, March 10-18
Douglas County School District
- Highlands Ranch High School "The Wizard of Oz", March 2-4
- Mountain Vista High School "Chicago", April 13-15
- Rock Canyon High School "9 to 5", March 29-April 1
- ThunderRidge High School "The Addams Family", April 6-15
- Douglas County High School "Matilda the Musical", Feb 16-25
- Castle View High School "Little Women", April 13-15
- Chaparral High School "The Little Mermaid", March 30-April 8
- Legend High School "Mamma Mia", March 24-April 1
- Ponderosa High School "Big Fish", April 13-15
- SkyView Academy "Little Shop of Horrors", Feb 23-25
Greeley-Evans School District 6
- Greeley West High School "Mamma Mia", March 31-April 2
Jeffco Public Schools
- Arvada West High School "Bright Star", March 8-11
- Bear Creek High School "Chicago", March 4
- Chatfield High School "9 to 5", March 2-4
- Columbine High School "Freaky Friday" March 2-4
- Dakota Ridge "Chicago", March 9-11
- Evergreen High School "Little Shop of Horrors", March 9-11
- Golden High School "The SpongeBob Musical", March 9-11
- Green Mountain High School "Little Shop of Horrors", March 9-11
- Lakewood High School "Something Rotten", March 9-11
- Pomona High School "Catch Me If You Can", March 30-April 1
- Ralston Valley High School "The Drowsy Chaperone", March 8-11
Littleton Public Schools
- Arapahoe High School "The Little Mermaid", March 16-18
- Heritage High School "Xanadu", March 22-25
- Littleton High School "The Wedding Singer", March 9-11
Poudre Valley School District
- Fort Collins High School "The SpongeBob Musical", April 13-15
- Fossil Ridge High School "Bright Star", April 14-22
- Poudre High School "Clue", Feb 23-26
- Rocky Mountain High School "Little Shop of Horrors", March 9-11
St. Vrain Valley School District
- Erie High School "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying"; March 9-11
- Frederick High School "Almost Maine", Feb 24-25
- Mead High School Curtains, April 12-15
- Niwot High School "Beauty and the Beast", March 9-11
Thompson Valley School District
- Loveland High School "The Addams Family", March 8-11
- Mountain View High School "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee", Feb 24-March 4
- Thompson Valley "Mamma Mia", March 3-5
Weld RE-4
- Windsor High School "Chicago", March 16-18
Other
- Regis Jesuit High School "Tarzan", Feb 24-March 4
- Holy Family High School "Mary Poppins", April 26-30
- Valor Christian High School "May We All", Feb 24 -March 4