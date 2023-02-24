Colorado high school students take the stage in spring musicals

Over the next several weekends, high school students across the Front Range will be belting out show tunes and staging their annual spring musicals. Denver7 morning anchor and musical theatre superfan Nicole Brady compiled a list of the shows and links to purchase tickets.

Productions this year include classics like "Man of La Mancha," "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Chicago," along with newer musicals like "Legally Blonde," "9 to 5" and "The SpongeBob Musical."

Don't see your school on the list? Email Nicole at nicole.brady@denver7.com

Adams 12 Five Star Schools



Horizon High School "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee", Feb 23 - March 4

Legacy High School "Footloose", March 9-11

Aurora Public Schools



Boulder Valley School District



Cherry Creek School District



Denver Public Schools



Douglas County School District



Greeley-Evans School District 6



Greeley West High School "Mamma Mia", March 31-April 2



Jeffco Public Schools



Littleton Public Schools



Arapahoe High School "The Little Mermaid", March 16-18

Heritage High School "Xanadu", March 22-25

Littleton High School "The Wedding Singer", March 9-11



Poudre Valley School District



St. Vrain Valley School District



Thompson Valley School District



Weld RE-4



Windsor High School "Chicago", March 16-18



Other



Regis Jesuit High School "Tarzan", Feb 24-March 4

Holy Family High School "Mary Poppins", April 26-30

Valor Christian High School "May We All", Feb 24 -March 4

