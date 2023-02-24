Watch Now
Colorado high school students take the stage in spring musicals

Tickets on sale now for productions
Matilda the Musical
Posted at 5:19 AM, Feb 24, 2023
Over the next several weekends, high school students across the Front Range will be belting out show tunes and staging their annual spring musicals. Denver7 morning anchor and musical theatre superfan Nicole Brady compiled a list of the shows and links to purchase tickets.

Productions this year include classics like "Man of La Mancha," "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Chicago," along with newer musicals like "Legally Blonde," "9 to 5" and "The SpongeBob Musical."

Don't see your school on the list? Email Nicole at nicole.brady@denver7.com

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Aurora Public Schools

Boulder Valley School District

Cherry Creek School District

Denver Public Schools

Douglas County School District

Greeley-Evans School District 6

Jeffco Public Schools

Littleton Public Schools

Poudre Valley School District

St. Vrain Valley School District

Thompson Valley School District

Weld RE-4

Other

