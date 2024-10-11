Northern lights paint the Colorado sky Thursday night: Photos

The aurora borealis painted the Colorado night sky in a wonderful array of colors Thursday night – and our reliable shutterbugs in the Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook were there to capture it once again.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center’s aurora forecast had the view line just grazing the far northeast corner of the state Thursday, but stargazers as far south as Denver were treated to a spectacular show.

We're seeing lots of aurora pictures now from locations as far south as Denver that aren't that dark. Best to get out of city lights, but you might not have to go far to see something. Just find a relatively dark place! #cowx #Auroraborealis https://t.co/4wNpUHAiua — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 11, 2024

Take a look at a few of our favorite photos and join the photography group to take part in the fun.

Gary Ratliff Ouray, Colorado

Jay Briggs Media East of Colorado Springs

Kim Easley Montrose, Colorado

Dizmang Photography Pass Lake, Loveland Pass

Kendra Lord Salida, Colorado

April-Lee Pearson Guanella Pass, Colorado

Joel Wagner Anton, Colorado

Joel Brancato Jamestown, Colorado

Travis LaChappelle Eastern Colorado

Alaine Nicole Photography Northern Colorado between Carr and Grover

Michael Schulenburg

Evergreen, Colorado

Kim Zichterman Howard, Colorado