Northern lights paint the Colorado sky Thursday night: Photos

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center’s aurora forecast had the view line just grazing the northeast corner of the state Thursday, but stargazers as far south as Denver were treated to a spectacle.
Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson explains how the northern lights are visible from Colorado.
NORTHERN-LIGHTS-OCT-10.jpg

The aurora borealis painted the Colorado night sky in a wonderful array of colors Thursday night – and our reliable shutterbugs in the Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook were there to capture it once again.

Take a look at a few of our favorite photos and join the photography group to take part in the fun.

gary ratliff ouray.jpg
Ouray, Colorado
jay briggs media.jpg
East of Colorado Springs
kim easley.jpg
Montrose, Colorado
dizmang photography pass lake.jpg
Pass Lake, Loveland Pass
kendra lord.jpg
Salida, Colorado
april-lee pearson.jpg
Guanella Pass, Colorado
joel wagner.jpg
Anton, Colorado
joe brancato.jpg
Jamestown, Colorado
travis lachappelle photograhy.jpg
Eastern Colorado
alaine nicole photography.jpg
Northern Colorado between Carr and Grover
Michael Schulenburg.jpg
Evergreen, Colorado
kim zichterman howard co.jpg
Howard, Colorado
Raenell Valdez-Rodriguez monte visra.jpg
Monte Vista, Colorado

