Northern lights paint the Colorado sky Thursday night: Photos

The aurora borealis painted the Colorado night sky in a wonderful array of colors Thursday night – and our reliable shutterbugs in the Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook were there to capture it once again.
The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center’s aurora forecast had the view line just grazing the far northeast corner of the state Thursday, but stargazers as far south as Denver were treated to a spectacular show.
We're seeing lots of aurora pictures now from locations as far south as Denver that aren't that dark. Best to get out of city lights, but you might not have to go far to see something. Just find a relatively dark place! #cowx #Auroraborealis https://t.co/4wNpUHAiua— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 11, 2024
