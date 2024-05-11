Photos: Northern lights put on a show in the Colorado night sky | May 10-11, 2024

A rare, severe geomagnetic storm brought a show to the Colorado skies Friday night.

Thanks to several strong CMEs – coronal mass ejections – from the sun, the northern lights could be seen throughout the state, and even across the southern U.S.

Here in Colorado, the clouds held off enough for the shutterbugs in Denver7's photography group on Facebook – Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos – to capture the aurora from all over the state.

There is a chance Coloradans will be able to see the northern lights again Saturday night and possibly even Sunday night, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center – though Friday night into Saturday was expected to be the main attraction, Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson said.

These are a few of our favorites that started pouring in late Friday:

Jae Jarratt Photography at Eleven Mile Reservoir

Jahnell Jones in Fountain

Misty McManus in Tabernash

Fred Tafoya in Littleton

Dennis Gellhaus in Estes Park

Kristy Kay Photography near the Colorado-Wyoming border

Andrew Darion from Skyline Drive

Austin Hawkins in the Superior/Marshall area