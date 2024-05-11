Watch Now
Photos: Northern lights put on a show in the Colorado night sky | May 10-11, 2024

A rare, severe geomagnetic storm brought a show to the Colorado skies Friday night.
Posted: 11:00 PM, May 10, 2024
Updated: 2024-05-11 01:10:42-04
Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson explains how the northern lights are visible from Colorado.
andrew darion skyline drive.jpg

Thanks to several strong CMEs – coronal mass ejections – from the sun, the northern lights could be seen throughout the state, and even across the southern U.S.

Here in Colorado, the clouds held off enough for the shutterbugs in Denver7's photography group on Facebook – Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos – to capture the aurora from all over the state.

There is a chance Coloradans will be able to see the northern lights again Saturday night and possibly even Sunday night, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center – though Friday night into Saturday was expected to be the main attraction, Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson said.

These are a few of our favorites that started pouring in late Friday:

jae jarratt photography 11 mile reservoir.jpg

jahnell jones fountain.jpg

misty mcmanus tabernash.jpg

fred tafoya littleton.jpg

dennis gellhaus estes park.jpg

kridsty kay photography wyoming border.jpg

austin hawkins superior.jpg

tullie lochner evergreen.jpg

