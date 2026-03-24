Northern Colorado horse rescue searches for a new home to save 25 animals from losing their shelter

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — For 18 years, Vanessa Volker and her mother, Janice, have operated Lucky Star Equine in Northern Colorado. The facility teaches riding, trains animals, and rescues horses with nowhere else to go.

Now, facing an urgent crisis, the mother-daughter duo must quickly find a new home for their 25 horses after their property owner suddenly put a for-sale sign on the land.

"We need to find a place by April 1st, and we've been looking for a long time," Volker said. "We've exhausted all resources."

Mike Castellucci

Because they work 12 to 15 hours a day, 7 days a week, Volker said it is not an option to live off-site. They must find a property that can accommodate both their home and the animals.

"You don't need time off when you do what you love," Volker said.

Lucky Star Equine is home to several rescued and retired horses.

Mike Castellucci

Trixster was saved from being sold for slaughter. Lucky Day was rescued at 5 months old as part of a group Volker calls the "3 Amigos." Another horse, Angus, is 35 years old.

"We teach, we train, we rescue," Volker said. "We take care of our retired horses."

Volker said she is committed to providing a permanent sanctuary for the animals, regardless of their age or ability to work.

"A lot of people, once they're past their youth, what do you do with them?" Volker said. "Ours are with us forever. They have a forever home, whether they're working animals or sitting, eating hay all day. Living a good horse life."

Mike Castellucci

The Northern Colorado community also relies on the facility.

Kenny Gomez boards his horse, Max, at Lucky Star Equine and said he is grateful for the expertise and kindness that Volker and her mother provide.

"They were extremely welcoming and friendly and kind and have taught us so much since we've been here, so extremely lucky to have them," Gomez said.

Northern Colorado horse rescue desperately searches for a new homei

With the April 1 deadline approaching, Gomez is worried about the future.

"It's going to be hard finding people who will love him and care for him as they do," Gomez said. "Not looking forward to looking at other options."

Volker and her mother are racing against time to care for the horses while urgently packing and searching for a new property.

"We're trying to keep the business going, trying to find a place, trying to pack, it's a lot," Volker said.

Mike Castellucci

Despite the uncertainty, Volker remains dedicated to the animals she has spent nearly two decades caring for. She hopes the community can help them secure a new home for Lucky Star Equine.

"Keeping the faith, it's in God's hands," Volker said. "Horses are the family, this is our life."

If you would like to help Lucky Star Equine, you can donate to this GoFundMe campaign.

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