Northbound I-25 closed near Mead for investigation into wrong-way driver

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Mead are closed after deputies stopped a wrong-way driver fleeing from authorities, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, deputies with the sheriff's office tried to stop a driver in south Loveland for traffic violations, the sheriff's office said. We don't know the exact violations as of publishing time.

The driver eluded deputies and began driving recklessly, going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-25 and striking multiple cars, the sheriff's office said.

One person was injured in one of those crashes and was transported to a hospital.

Deputies were ultimately able to disable and stop the driver and took them into custody at the scene.

The driver has not been identified.

I-25 northbound remains closed from Mead north to the exit for Berthoud.

This scene is within a construction area.

This is a developing situation and Denver7 is working to learn more.