Driver accused in wrong-way crashes in Larimer County arrested on multiple charges

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A driver has been arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly fled from authorities, drove in the wrong direction on Interstate 25 and caused several crashes on Monday.

The suspect was identified as Thomas Mazza, 31, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested on Monday — the same day as the crash — on charges of vehicular eluding (resulting in injury to another person), vehicular eluding, five counts of attempted criminally negligent homicide, false imprisonment, driving under the influence of drugs, and domestic violence (sentence enhancer).

This case began around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies with the sheriff's office attempted to stop a driver for traffic violations in south Loveland, but he allegedly refused to stop.

"He then began driving recklessly, going south in northbound lanes of I-25, causing multiple vehicles to crash," the sheriff's office said.

One of those was a motorcyclist, who crashed trying to avoid the suspect vehicle. That person was brought to a hospital on Monday and has been released since.

"Deputies performed a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique) to stop the car and safely took the driver into custody," the sheriff's office said.

Another adult was in the suspect's car. She was released from the scene.

During the investigation, northbound I-25 near Mead remained closed for a few hours.

Deputies have learned that Mazza was out on bond for two other cases at the time of this crash.

A judge issued a $100,000 cash-only bond for Mazza.

This investigation is ongoing. No other details were available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact Larimer County Investigator Travis Fischer at 970-498-5585.