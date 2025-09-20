Nonprofits to collect youth sports equipment donations to help children in need

DENVER — Kroenke Sports Charities and A Precious Child are coming together to collect new and gently-used sports equipment donations for children in the Denver metro area.

The 14th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive, presented by Colorado Honda Dealers, is happening at Ball Arena on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 9-11 a.m. in the RAV4 Parking Lot (located between 9th and 11th streets; between Chopper Circle and Auraria Parkway).

The highest need items include soccer balls, basketballs, volleyballs, and baseball equipment. The nonprofits are also collecting monetary donations along with equipment donations to support children in need with their dreams to participate in sports.

Participation in extracurricular sports significantly impacts short and long-term educational, emotional, behavioral and physical outcomes for youth in need.

"Giving children an opportunity to participate alongside their peers is so huge," said Courtney Wickberg, Chief Communications Officer for A Precious Child. "Then they're getting all that amazing experience of just being on a team... having a coach that could be their adult caregiver that they really look up to. Just being part of a team that teaches responsibility, time management, all that really great stuff."

Denver7 is a proud partner of the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive. Keep an eye out for some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters at the event.

Those who donate items or money at the event on Sept. 20 will receive a voucher good for two tickets to a Nuggets or Avalanche pre-season home game while supplies last.

Since its inception, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected over 302,300 pieces of sports equipment and more than $127,000 in sports scholarship funds, benefiting more than 102,500 local children in need.

