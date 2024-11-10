Nonprofit started by Cherry Creek High School students to offer $2K worth of academic scholarships

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A group of Cherry Creek High School students is highlighting academics and students from underserved communities in our state in a big way, to the tune of $2,000.

Equity Learning is a nonprofit that started just two years ago. It is run by Michael Zhang and Antong Guo, both sophomores and Joshua Liu, a freshman.

"We really believe that everyone should be able to access ample academic resources, and we are extremely passionate about STEM-related subjects from a very young age," Zhang said. "So, we decided to share this love and passion for these STEM subjects to other youth, and we created Equity Learning with a mission of spreading academic resources to our community. And recently, we've made it a goal to better serve underrepresented students because of our beliefs."

Zhang said the students noticed a lack of diversity in the math competitions they would compete in.

"And that actually stimulated us to create this, and we have the goal of spreading our academic resources and our knowledge of these competitions so maybe these underserved students can have a better chance and more resources to achieve their dreams," he said.

In just two years, the group has expanded to several other states, including Texas, California, and Nebraska. They tutor students, host events, and hold summer camps, piqueing the interest of students like Sarah Huo, now the non-profit's co-president.

"I learned about this through some family friends, and I was like, 'Wow! What they're doing is, like, so cool,'" Huo said.

They welcomed her to the team, and she'll now be part of the group's first year offering scholarships. They're looking to give out five of them at $500 each.

"We're able to extend these opportunities to students who may not have, you know, the resources that they like need to be able to continue and further advance their learning. So it's extremely thrilling to us," Huo said. "And you know, when we get to tell students that, 'Hey, you've won this scholarship,' it's super exciting. And you know, we're all very thrilled that we're able to be part of this journey."

The application is open to current juniors and seniors until December 31, 2024. Preference will be given to students from traditionally underrepresented communities. Winners will be selected in January.