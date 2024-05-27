Nonprofit places thousands of flags at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend

DENVER, Colo — On Memorial Day weekend, the nonprofit Flags for Fallen Vets planted 107,000 flags at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Flags for Fallen Vets had more than 2,500 volunteers. Each of them said the names of veterans and thanked them for the service while planting the flags around the cemetery.

The nationwide nonprofit plants the flags at 13 cemeteries across the country, including this one.

“It's always a really emotional experience and thinking about the sacrifices that everybody made," said Amber Schoenrock, Denver's coordinator for Flags for Fallen Vets.

The nonprofit has been placing flags for the past 12 years.

Schoenrock said the event helps keep the memory of each veteran alive.

“As long as somebody still says your name, your memory will always stay alive," Schoenrock said.

