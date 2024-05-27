Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nonprofit places thousands of flags at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day flag planting tradition continues at Fort Logan Cemetery.
Thousands of volunteers placed American flags on the graves of veterans at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Posted at 7:31 AM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 09:31:06-04

DENVER, Colo — On Memorial Day weekend, the nonprofit Flags for Fallen Vets planted 107,000 flags at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Flags for Fallen Vets had more than 2,500 volunteers. Each of them said the names of veterans and thanked them for the service while planting the flags around the cemetery.

The nationwide nonprofit plants the flags at 13 cemeteries across the country, including this one.

Memorial Day flag planting tradition continues at Fort Logan Cemetery

“It's always a really emotional experience and thinking about the sacrifices that everybody made," said Amber Schoenrock, Denver's coordinator for Flags for Fallen Vets.

The nonprofit has been placing flags for the past 12 years.

Schoenrock said the event helps keep the memory of each veteran alive.

“As long as somebody still says your name, your memory will always stay alive," Schoenrock said.

Denver7's Lisa Hidalgo was one of the volunteers. Hear what she said about the experience below.

Volunteers, loved ones plant flags at Fort Logan Cemetery

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News