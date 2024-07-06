NOCO Humane waives adoption fees for July after receiving 1,000 animals last month

LOVELAND, Colo. — After receiving a record number of animals last month, NOCO Humane has waived adoption fees for the entire month of July in hopes of encouraging forever homes to come forward.

The shelter took in 1,043 animals in June.

Amanda Myers, NOCO Humane director of development, said the increase is due in part to the recent merger with Weld County. Previously, the humane society only served Larimer County, but it expanded to include Weld County in October 2023.

NOCO Humane Harp, a 4-year-old female Labrador Retriever-Pit Bull Terrier mix, is available for adoption at NOCO Humane.

Despite the expanded shelter capacity, the need is still present.

"We have a lot of animals in our care. It's taking more time to get to get them to our adoption floor," said Myers.

NOCO Humane had 485 adoptions last month, but 500 animals are still in need of forever homes. Additionally, due to medical evaluations, only 29 animals are currently ready for adoption.

In June, the shelter held a “Name Your Price” promotion. After the mass influx, the group decided waiving all fees was the best way to reduce the overload.

NOCO Humane Cloudberry, a 1-year-old shorthaired rabbit, is available for adoption at NOCO Humane.

Part of that overload has put pressure on NOCO Humane's medical clearance and owner reunification process.

Once a stray animal is brought in, they try to find an owner. If an owner is not found within five days, NOCO Humane starts its adoption clearance process. Fortunately, 70% of stray dogs are reunited with their owners, Meyers told Denver7.

Due to the large number of recent intakes, the shelter has run out of space. Animals who aren't ready for adoption now have to share space with animals that are.

"We're having to push some over into the adoption side just for space," said Myers.

If you are ready to open up your home, you can look at adoptable animals through this link.

The shelter is also in need of volunteers for its Weld County shelter. To volunteer, click here.