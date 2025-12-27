No NYE fireworks allowed under South Metro Fire restrictions

LITTLETON, Colo. — The new year is days away, and many people are prepping their midnight plans. However, in the South Metro Fire District (SMFD), those plans cannot include fireworks.

Arapahoe County is under stage two fire restrictions, which typically ban open burning, campfires, and fireworks, while Douglas and Jefferson counties are under stage one, which generally restricts open burning but allows for some exceptions, according to Brian Willie, public information officer for SMFD.

"So all fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal right now, and it's unknown when that time will change," Willie said. "We've just seen way too much dry conditions and no moisture in the last couple of weeks. We're just asking everybody to please leave the fireworks to the professionals and not light anything in your yard or in your area."

If you're going to a public fireworks display, Willie said to keep your distance.

If you see smoke or fire, call 911.