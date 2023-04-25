No injuries reported in armed robbery on CU Boulder campus, suspects fled scene

The CU Boulder Police Department issued an alert early Tuesday morning after a reported armed robbery happened on campus.

According to police, the armed robbery happened at Williams Village, a student dormitory at University of Colorado Boulder.

In the alert, police said two suspects fired shots and left the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee headed toward Baseline Road.

It was not clear if the incident happened inside or outside of Williams Village, but there were no injuries, according to CU.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the CU Boulder Police Department at 303-492-6666