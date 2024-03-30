Watch Now
No injuries after fire leads to electric vehicle explosion in Boulder garage

Everyone evacuated safely Saturday morning after an electric vehicle caught fire and exploded in a garage.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 12:34:13-04

BOULDER, Colo. – Everyone evacuated safely Saturday morning after an electric vehicle caught fire and exploded in a garage.

Boulder Fire-Rescue responded to Emerald Road at around 6 a.m. for the report of the fire.

Once on the scene, fire crews requested additional support after the vehicle exploded.

“Firefighters remain on scene ventilating the home that filled with smoke during the incident and working to remove the vehicles safely from the garage,” said Boulder Fire-Rescue on social media.

Boulder Fire-Rescue crews respond to electric vehicle fire

Photos shared by the department showed smoke damage to the garage.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire and there were no reports of injuries.

