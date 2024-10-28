No Halloween prank: The Fraser River will turn green Monday as part of a groundwater study

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — If you take a stroll along the Fraser River on Monday afternoon, you may notice that the normally clear water is now yellow-ish, or even a neon green.

Grand County Sodium fluorescein dye was injected into the Slate River used to measure how much groundwater flows into it. This is what the Fraser River may look like the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2024.

This is all part of a dye-tracing study, led by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Colorado Water Science Center.

Researchers will begin a continuous slow drop of an environmentally safe and non-toxic dye called sodium fluorescein into the river near Confluence Park in Winter Park between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and will monitor it as it flows downstream.

The study will continue through Nov. 1.

Grand County Government This map shows the locations where USGS water specialists will monitor the dye’s progress.

Denver7 has reached out to the USGS to confirm if the dye will be dropped each day, or just Monday.

This project will help the USGS "identify potential groundwater inflow locations and estimate groundwater contributions to the Fraser River," the organization said. "These estimates can be used to understand the sustainability of streamflow and groundwater flow under changing climatic conditions."

The odd color will last between 12 and 24 hours. Researchers said they expect little to no visible color change in the river to the south — downstream — of the confluence between the Fraser River and St. Louis Creek.

The Fraser River is the first main tributary river to the Colorado River within the Arapaho National Forest, according to Grand County's website. It flows past Winter Park, Fraser and Tabernash before it joins the Colorado River two miles west of Granby.

The Town of Fraser and Winter Park, Grand County and Trout Unlimited have all approved this study.