No arrests after Denver police speaks with ‘involved individuals’ in deadly shooting; victim ID’d

DENVER — Police in Denver have yet to announce an arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a 26-year-old man despite investigators having contacted the "involved individuals."

The shooting took place early Sunday morning in the 8800 block of E. Colfax Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting victim was identified Tuesday as Benhur Mesfin.

Mesfin was pronounced deceased after officers arrived on scene. Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Monday, police said investigators identified and spoke with the individuals who were involved in the shooting, but no arrests were announced.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting continues. Police have not released additional details.