East Colfax shooting leaves one man dead in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 8800 block E. Colfax Avenue, according to a Denver police X post sent at 5:41 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been reported and suspect information was not available.

Colfax Avenue was closed in the area for several hours during the initial investigation.