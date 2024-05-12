East Colfax shooting leaves one man dead in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.
It happened in the 8800 block E. Colfax Avenue, according to a Denver police X post sent at 5:41 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
No arrests have been reported and suspect information was not available.
Colfax Avenue was closed in the area for several hours during the initial investigation.
