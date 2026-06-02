Newly elected Aurora Councilmember Rob Andrews pleads guilty to DUI, avoids jail time

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Councilmember Rob Andrews pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI under a plea deal, avoiding jail time in his January arrest.

Andrews was arrested on the evening of Jan. 18 on suspicion of DUI after an Aurora officer reported seeing his Ford F‑250 splitting lanes and making wide turns on S. Chambers Road, police said.

After his arrest, Andrews, 41, was placed on a detox hold and released the next day on a summons.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, the Aurora councilmember pleaded guilty to DUI.20+ BAC as part of the deal. His other traffic offenses were dropped as part of the agreement.

After his plea, the newly elected councilmember was sentenced to 10 days of home detention, 12 months of probation and 48 hours of community service.

Andrews — who chairs several committees, including public safety — was elected to one of two at-large seats in the Aurora City Council last November as part of a voter-delivered 6–4 progressive majority wave to Aurora’s council chambers.

“Voters chose hope over fear, community over chaos,” Andrews told Denver7 last November.

Andrews released a statement on Facebook shortly after his release from a detox hold, taking full responsibility for his actions and apologizing to his family and the community.