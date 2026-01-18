Newly elected Aurora Councilmember Rob Andrews arrested on suspicion of DUI, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Newly elected Aurora Councilmember Rob Andrews was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Aurora Police Department confirmed to Denver7.

Andrews, 41, driving a Ford F-250, was stopped by an Aurora patrol officer around 9:30 p.m. on S. Chambers Road near the intersection of S. Chambers Circle for allegedly splitting lanes and making wide turns, according to the department.

During the stop, officers conducted a DUI investigation and subsequently arrested the councilmember on charges of driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content, changing lanes when unsafe (weaving), and making a left turn from the wrong lane, police said.

After his Saturday night arrest, Andrews was placed on a detox hold at the Aurora Municipal Detention Center and released Sunday morning on a summons, according to the department.

Andrews — who chairs several committees, including public safety — was elected to one of two at-large seats in the Aurora City Council last November as part of a voter-delivered 6–4 progressive majority wave to Aurora’s council chambers.

“Voters chose hope over fear, community over chaos,” Andrews told Denver7 last November.

On Sunday, after his release, Andrews posted on Facebook that he takes full responsibility for his actions and apologized to his family and the community: