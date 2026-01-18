Newly elected Aurora Councilmember Rob Andrews arrested on suspicion of DUI, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Newly elected Aurora Councilmember Rob Andrews was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Aurora Police Department confirmed to Denver7.
Andrews, 41, driving a Ford F-250, was stopped by an Aurora patrol officer around 9:30 p.m. on S. Chambers Road near the intersection of S. Chambers Circle for allegedly splitting lanes and making wide turns, according to the department.
During the stop, officers conducted a DUI investigation and subsequently arrested the councilmember on charges of driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content, changing lanes when unsafe (weaving), and making a left turn from the wrong lane, police said.
After his Saturday night arrest, Andrews was placed on a detox hold at the Aurora Municipal Detention Center and released Sunday morning on a summons, according to the department.
Andrews — who chairs several committees, including public safety — was elected to one of two at-large seats in the Aurora City Council last November as part of a voter-delivered 6–4 progressive majority wave to Aurora’s council chambers.
“Voters chose hope over fear, community over chaos,” Andrews told Denver7 last November.
On Sunday, after his release, Andrews posted on Facebook that he takes full responsibility for his actions and apologized to his family and the community:
On Saturday, January 17, I was pulled over by Aurora Police after making an improper U-turn. After sobriety testing, officers determined I was not fit to drive.
I take full responsibility for my decision. I am deeply sorry - to my family, to the people I serve, and to everyone who expects better from me.
I am grateful no one was hurt. That does not lessen the seriousness of what happened. I am cooperating fully with the legal process and working closely with my family and counsel as this moves forward.
Accountability has to mean more than words. I am committed to doing what restorative justice asks of all of us - naming the harm, learning from it, and taking concrete steps to repair trust. I will follow through on the consequences, do what’s needed to ensure this never happens again, and continue working to earn back the confidence of this community.
For many years, I have been honored to serve my community and work every day to lead with integrity. That commitment does not change - and it is on me now to live up to it, rebuild trust, and keep showing up with humility and accountability.
I am sorry. I will do better, and I will prove it through my actions.
