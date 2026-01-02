New year brings new fees for international visitors at Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — New Year's Day brought crowds of visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park, where they gathered to take in Colorado's stunning scenery.

“We did have the good fortune of seeing a moose today and [a] herd of elk,” said visitor Carol Clever.

The massive herd captivated dozens of onlookers who stopped on the side of the road to take it all in.

For Colorado native John Carter, who visits the park at least once a month, the views remain as breathtaking as ever.

“The parks are a national treasure. That goes clear back to Teddy Roosevelt,” he said. “And people come here from other countries to see us.”

But as of today, those international visitors will pay a new nonresident fee of $100 per person on top of RMNP’s standard entry fee – a policy now in place at 11 national parks nationwide.

The cost for annual passes for nonresidents is now $250 — originally $80.

Annual passes for American citizens and residents will stay at $80.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order back in July directing the Secretary of the Interior to develop “a strategy to increase revenue and improve the recreational experience at national parks by appropriately increasing entrance fees and recreation pass fees for nonresidents in areas of the National Park System that charge entrance fees.”

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced the fee hikes in November as a result of that directive.

Park visitors will now need to show proof of U.S. citizenship or residency to purchase an annual pass or day pass.

The policy is designed to put American families first, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said, giving priority benefits to the U.S. taxpayers who already fund the national park system.

Denver7 spoke with Coloradans on New Year’s Day who say they're not fans of the change.

“I think it's terrible. I think they're going to lose a lot of revenue, and I think they're shooting themselves in the foot,” Clever said.

Carter fears it could deter some people from visiting the area.

“Tourists bring money. Tourists don't come - no money. That's very simple,” he said. "So, yeah, I think it’s bad for local business.”

Back in November, Estes Park Mayor Gary Hall told Denver7 he believes the new fee increases will drive down tourism and do the opposite of what the federal government intends.

"The America-first concept is the thing that really seems contradictory to me," he said. "This is the opposite of what should be done. If you really want America first, the right thing to do would be to make it easier and more financially viable for Americans to come to the park."

The latest data from the U.S. Travel Association shows national parks and monuments saw about 14.3 million overseas visitors in 2018.

It’d be a shame, Carter said, because sharing the beauty of the Rockies with the world is something Coloradans take tremendous pride in.

“This is a treasure for everybody. It's not just for a few,” he said.