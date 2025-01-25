New tech helps Denver 'Snow Angels' go above and beyond as they shovel out neighbors in need

DENVER — Volunteers for the Denver Snow Angels Program were out in force on Saturday shoveling sidewalks for older Coloradans and people living with disabilities.

“I got the email around 10:13 a.m., and I was like, ‘Okay, ready to go grab that shovel and start shoveling,’” said volunteer Paul Rosenthal.

Snow Angels like Rosenthal help folks in Denver who are physically unable to shovel their front sidewalks.

“I don’t contact the neighbors inside, and they don’t know who showed up and shoveled their sidewalk. Sort of one of those random acts of kindness,” said Rosenthal.

Though the program, a Denver Human Rights and Community Partnerships initiative, isn’t new to the city, it was recently revamped for efficiency.

New technology implemented through Denver Technology Services’ Automation Center of Excellence program automatically pairs homes in need with volunteers near those areas.

During a Snow Angels activation, volunteers receive an email listing addresses needing assistance within those neighborhoods they selected when they submitted their applications.

As Denver7 followed Rosenthal on his random acts of kindness on Saturday morning, we saw just how streamlined the process is.

“I have the address, and then I just go ahead and click on it, and then I update it and says ‘in progress.’ Then when it’s done, we just click on it, and say it’s done,” he explained.

In addition to the new technology, the Denver Snow Angels Program website now has a dashboard listing the number of houses shoveled during any given storm and the number of houses shoveled year-to-date.

“There are a lot of neighbors who can't shovel their own snow, and that's why the program's there – [to] help out those neighbors,” said Rosenthal.

If you want to volunteer or receive assistance, click here to learn more and submit applications.

The City of Denver added that it’s important to note that they also need new applications from previously registered residents, whether they still need assistance or would like to continue volunteering.