New recycling and composting rules for Denver businesses, apartments and events soon to be in effect

DENVER - After years of waiting, rules for a universal recycling and composting in Denver are now set, officially being announced on Friday.

Denver7 has covered the issue over the last four years, after voters approved an ordinance in 2022 as part of the Waste No More Initiative.

The rules will affect Denver businesses, apartment complexes, permitted events and construction projects.

Those who fit in one of these categories have until September 1, 2026.

▶️ Denver7's Tyler Melito breaks down what it means for you, in the video player below.

Denver adopts new universal recycling and composting rules

In a press release, the city of Denver detailed the rules:

Requirements for Buildings and Businesses

Who must comply:

Multi-family residential buildings with 8+ units



Licensed food businesses

Non-residential buildings (recycling only)

Who doesn’t need to comply:



Townhomes or rowhomes that hold an account with Denver Solid Waste Management are not subject to URCO requirements.

What’s required:



Provide recycling and composting services alongside trash

Non-residential buildings: recycling required; compost optional

Ensure collection containers are:

Adequate in size Conveniently located Clearly labeled

Post signage and offer waste sorting education

Submit a Waste Diversion Plan

Standards Defined in the newly adopted Rules and Regulations:

The rules set clear expectations for:



Minimum service capacity

Where and how containers must be placed

Container labeling and required informational signage

What must be included in a Waste Diversion Plan

How and when to request an exemption

Requirements for Permitted Events:

Who must comply:



Events with 350+ daily attendees

Events held on public property

Events requiring permits from Denver Arts & Venues, DOTI, or Parks and Recreation

What’s required:

Provide recycling and composting services

Ensure collection containers are: Adequate in size Conveniently located Clearly labeled

Provide training and signage to reduce contamination

Submit a Waste Diversion Plan prior to permit issuance

Standards Defined in the newly adopted Rules and Regulations

The rules set clear expectations for:

Minimum composting requirements (must include food and food scraps)

Container placement standards

Container labeling and required informational signage

Required training elements

What must be included in a Waste Diversion Plan

How and when to request an exemption

Requirements for Construction and Demolition Projects

Who must comply:

New construction or demolition projects larger than 500 sq ft

Interior remodel projects larger than 2,500 sq ft

What’s required:

Divert at least 50 percent of onsite debris by weight through recycling or reuse

Recycle or reuse a minimum of three covered materials

Submit a Waste Diversion Plan prior to permit issuance

Submit a performance security deposit prior to permit issuance

Submit compliance documentation upon project completion

Security deposit is refunded based on compliance demonstrated

Standards Defined in the newly adopted Rules and Regulations:

The rules provide:



Examples of covered materials

Required contents of a Waste Diversion Plan

Examples of accepted compliance documentation

Procedures, reasons, and documentation needed to request reduced requirements or a reduced security deposit

This weekend, the Colorado Black Arts Festival is celebrating its 40th year.

Executive Director Jaleesa McIntosh told Denver7's Tyler Melito Saturday it takes a lot of planning to organize an event like this.

"It takes nine months to plan this event," McIntosh explained. "It takes a collaborative effort from different partners across the city."

She says she's all for the new requirements.

"I was raised in you clean up and you leave it how you found it, or even better," McIntosh said. "When we leave the park the way we found it, or even better, because we want to just remain great partners with the city and keep this festival within this park because I think it's very critical."

McIntosh adding for the event, being at City Park in Denver is a great opportunity, and they want to treat it as such.

"We want to keep that partnership because I think it's very important for this part of the city to have that, considering neighborhood changes and things like that," McIntosh outlined.

As mentioned, September 1 is the compliance deadline.

Brian Loma, Hazardous Materials & Waste Diversion Advocate for GreenLatinos Colorado told Melito he's a little worried about everyone getting up to speed, citing his own apartment building.

"My apartment hasn't received that notice that we're getting recycling or composting availability by September 1st. I live in Ruby Hill," Loma explained.

Loma believes there should be certain requirements for tenants of apartments.

"It's my personal belief that the training needs to happen in a video that you're watching before you sign your lease, right? It's part of that process that says, 'I learned, I watched the recycling class. I know where the bin is. I understand what goes in the bin. I understand the compost service,'" Loma said.

For events, Loma says there are certain steps needed in order to be green effectively.

"For an event to effectively do diversion cost-effectively, you have to pre-plan to work with your vendors to reduce the points of contamination that you then have to pay somebody to pick out," Loma outlined."

He also shared information about programs through both GreenLatinos and other groups to help educate on best practices.

"There's programs to help them with composting infrastructure, with certifications, and there are so many companies in Denver County that have been doing it for years because they valued it," Loma said.

Despite some worry, and a belief it'll take about a year, until September 2027 for these rules to be fully adopted, Loma is of the belief these measures are going to do good.

"It feels good to know that we're on the track, but we're not there yet," Loma said.

You can learn more about the city of Denver's rules here.