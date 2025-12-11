New numbers show Denver Animal Shelter helped 100+ families feed their pets during, after government shutdown

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter is hoping people know what resources are available for families who are struggling to make ends meet.

"By and large, everybody is trying to do as best as they can for their pet," said Aiden McMorrow, head of the Denver Animal Shelter's Community Engagement Program.

McMorrow said their goal is to keep pets with their families. That was really put to the test during the government shutdown when families had to make tough choices about their budget.

"We knew that on top of the regular requests that we get for pet food, we could potentially be seeing a lot more," he said.

And they did. But the shelter also saw a lot of community members stepping in to help.

"Our pet pantry — that's entirely driven by local community members," said McMorrow. "We've seen over 100 families so far come by to get some food."

Even with the shutdown over, families continue to try to tackle the cost of living and now many are hoping to create holiday magic at home.

"Veterinary services are incredibly expensive, and it's already pretty hard out there for folks," he said. "If we're able to provide that service, and if that makes a difference in somebody having to relinquish their animal or keeping that member of their family, we'd really love to make that connection."

The shelter offers free vaccinations and some spay and neuter services for families in need. To get on the list or request food and supplies, email dap.outreach@denvergov.org

They have also put together a comprehensive Community Pet Resource Guide that addresses a variety of needs a family with a pet might have.

McMorrow said the shelter will do what they can to make sure every pet has a home for the holidays, but with their own budget cuts from the city looming, they need all the support they can get too.

Learn more about how to volunteer with the Denver Animal Shelter by clicking here.

Fostering animals can take the pressure off of daily shelter operations and is vital to the shelter. Learn more by clicking here.

The Denver Animal Shelter accepts donations of certain supplies, food and monetary donations as well. Learn more by clicking here. They also have a running list of supplies they need on an Amazon Wish List where they rank which items are of the highest priority.