New jerseys, new food and a new Nuggets season at Ball Arena

DENVER — Pizza, hot dogs, sodas and fries are back—of course— but Ball Arena is also welcoming a new list of local vendors this year.

Executive Chef Bret Workman says the Arena’s team is adding nearly 100 new items to their menu and putting together an entirely new, local cocktail menu partnering with Woody Creek Distillers in Basalt, CO.

The local vendor list is also growing in cuisine, welcoming the first empanada and dumpling dishes to the arena.

Denver Argentinian Restaurant Maria Empanada is expanding into Ball, bringing four of their staple flavors. Owner and Founder Lorena Cantarovici says she wants to bring the fastest food her restaurant offers so guests won’t miss any moment of their game or concert.

Bringing her food inside Ball Arena has been a years-long journey Cantarovici said. It’s a sentiment echoed by many of the new vendors.

Mexican-Korean fusion restaurant Wild Taco’s co-founder Rico Aragon says his road to the arena was six years long. After three brick and mortar restaurants and six food trucks, he’s offering carne asada fries and chicken and waffle tacos to fans.

Bao Brewhouse founder Michael Swift says he’s also spent a few year working to get his food inside for fans after serving his soup dumplings as a pre and post game snack nearby. They’re bringing their classic dumplings plus cheeseburger and buffalo-based takes.

The full list of vendors can be found on Ball Arena’s website.

For Coloradans who want to try out the new tastes, tickets are still available for Friday’s Avalanche game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Saturday’s first Nuggets home game where they’ll take on the New Orleans Pelicans.