New incentives aim to jumpstart affordable housing in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — More construction signifies more growth in Arapahoe County.

“Regional assessments that have been done recently demonstrate that we have an increased need for housing in general. They estimate about a 47,000-home need by 2032,” said Katherine Smith, community resources director with Arapahoe County. “With that, there is a specific need for affordable housing.”

County leaders predict a need for more than 6,000 affordable units.

For nonprofits like Family Tree, the work to connect families to affordable housing options can seem never-ending.

“It almost feels like, you know, the image that I have in my head is you just can't turn off the faucet,” said Family Tree CEO Paolo Diaz. “More investments certainly need to be done, whether it's in affordable housing, eviction prevention, things like that, to be able to keep people housed.”

Now, Arapahoe County leaders are on a mission to bring some relief to the affordable housing crisis.

This month, commissioners approved the creation of two new zoning districts allowing for more mixed-use, high-density development. It’s expected to encourage the development of higher-density multifamily housing near major transportation stops and business/retail centers.

Commissioners also added incentives for developers if they designate anywhere between 10 to 50 percent of new units at an affordable rate.

“Those incentives include reduction of fees, accelerated review times, maybe some reduction in other requirements,” explained Bryan Weimer, Arapahoe County director of Public Works and Development.

Modular homes are now permitted within the county’s housing rules.

“We looked at modular housing and mobile homes, assisted living facilities, transitional housing, and provided a range of opportunities for different types of homes within Arapahoe County,” Weimer added. “That covers a broad range of housing types to meet the needs that we're going to see in the future.”

Denver7 broke down the numbers to give you an idea of how quickly the need for affordable housing is growing in Arapahoe County.

The median household income in Arapahoe County is $98,000 a year. Anyone making 80 percent of that or below ($78,400 or less) qualifies for affordable housing in the county.

“Over the last five years, we have seen that need grow in those that are accessing services through community resources and needing assistance with affordable placement - over a 100 percent increase that we have seen,” said Smith.

Nonprofit leaders like Diaz said these incentives and regulations are a step in the right direction.

“I do think that it's something that more communities need to focus on, whether it's at the county level or at the city level, to be able to increase the affordable housing stock,” said Diaz.