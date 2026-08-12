New government UFO files include Colorado Springs sightings

DENVER — A new batch of declassified U.S. government UFO files is now public — and two of the reported sightings are from Colorado Springs.

The Pentagon released 41 documents, photos and videos tied to unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, on Friday, Aug. 7. The newly declassified files include reports of unexplained sightings from Montana, Utah and Colorado, as well as Brazil, Sweden, Afghanistan, the Pacific Ocean and the Middle East.

The first is labeled "Dark Translucent Triangle." According to the government, it is based on a firsthand account from a former Department of Defense employee who reported the sighting in October 2023. The second, labeled "Large Triangle with Red Lights," was reported by a "U.S. person" sometime in 2023.

This is the fifth batch of files released to the public under PURSUE. The first release came on May 8, 2026. The fifth tranche was released on Aug. 7, 2026. The files are available at: https://www.war.gov/UFO/search/syria/?type=.vid

Dr. Grant Denn, a physics professor at MSU Denver and an expert in paranormal claims, said the new files did not impress him.

"Not too exciting to me. They're mostly second-hand accounts with no photographic evidence or other corroboration between multiple parties. If something big flew over Colorado Springs the city would expect there would be hundreds of sightings of it instead of one or two now and then," Denn said.

When asked whether he believes life exists elsewhere in the universe, Denn left the door open — while remaining skeptical that Earth has had any visitors.

"Out there? Probably. The universe is.. here. I don't think we're being visited. Space is so huge. Who would know that we're here?" Denn said.

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