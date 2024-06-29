New E-470 interchange opens in northeast Aurora in hopes of providing better access

AURORA, Colo. — A ceremonial "first drive" in northeast Aurora by fire and police vehicles Friday marked the opening of E-470's newest interchange.

"This is really about staying ahead of growth," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.

Firetruck selected to first cross newly opened E-470 interchange in northeast Aurora

The interchange, located between Interstate 70 and Peña Boulevard, provides direct access to The Aurora Highlands, an up-and-coming neighborhood.

"The Aurora Highlands will one day be home to over 60,000 residents... and many of them will use this interchange and E-470," said Matt Hopper, president of The Aerotropolis Regional Transit Authority (ARTA).

Hopper sees the opening of the interchange as a major step for Colorado's future airport city, which has 21,000 acres prime for development.

"More importantly, it will create more than 170,000 new jobs for the state of Colorado," said Hopper.

Those jobs will be sought out by neighboring residents, according to Adams County Commission Chair Emma Pinter.

"If there's one thing I know Adams County residents care about, it's good jobs and good places to live. And this project... it delivers both," said Pinter.

This is the first new interchange on E-470 in 10 years. Aurora Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Logan said it will make a big difference when it comes to responding to wildfires or other emergencies on the east side of the Denver metro.

"They're going to see a significant reduction in their response times here," said Logan.

Previously, first responders had to rely on side streets and frontage roads. Logan said the opening of Aurora Highlands Parkway, or Exit 22, will help with ease of access.

"As Aurora continues to grow, especially in this community, especially the size they want it to be, this interchange is a big deal for the city," Logan said.

