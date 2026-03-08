There's a new music festival in town on South Broadway.

Blucifer's First Rodeo, described as an artist-run festival at local and DIY venues, announced that it would be taking to South Broadway July 23-26 — overlapping with the Underground Music Showcase.

"don't call it a comeback :))" says the new festival's website.

UMS announced in February that it would be moving to RiNo this summer and partially changing ownership, after calling South Broadway home for more than two decades and saying in 2025 that it would cease to exist in its current form.

"Blucifer’s First Rodeo is by artists, for everybody," the release stated. "Our goal is to throw a party that invites the larger Denver community to experience the diverse and talented scenes of live, local music."

Artists already set to play the fest include a roster of local heavy-hitters: 2MX2, A Place for Owls, Abrams, Autumnal, Barbara, Bitchflower, Blankslate, Bluebook, Cheap Perfume, Chella and the Charms, Cherry Spit, Chordandjocks, Don Chicharron, Dressy Bessy, Dry Ice, Fruta Brutal, Honey Blazer, Horse Bitch, Look at Fiona, Los Mocochetes, Los Toms, Manny, MF Ruckus, Mouthful, Pink Lady Monster, Ritmo Cascabel, Shadow Work, Spells, Sunstoney, Tassels, Team Nonexistent, The Savage Blush and Wheelchair Sportscamp.

Two more lineup drops are planned for later this spring, the release said.

Venues and partners include: Awakening Boutique, Bar 404, D3 Arts, FM, Hi Dive, HQ, Manos Sagrados, Music City Hot Chicken, Pie Hole, Seventh Circle Music Collective, Skylark Lounge, Sputnik, The L, The Ten Penny Store and Wax Trax Broadway Bazaar.

"What could be better in the heat of summer than being in the thick of great music in locally-run houses, venues, and weird spaces?" the new festival's website says.

Sunday of the festival will be dedicated to house shows in the Baker neighborhood, the release said.

Wristbands are on sale now for $69.