New Denver pop-up fresh food market to open after funding boost from USDA

DENVER — A local effort to end food insecurity for Denver's most impacted neighborhoods just got a big boost from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Food Projects Competitive Grant.

More than one in 10 people face concerning levels of food insecurity in the United States, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). According to that report, 13.5% of families experienced food insecurity at some point in 2023. That's up from 12.8% of families the year before.

Giselle Diaz Campagna, executive director of The GrowHaus, said the Globeville, Elyria and Swansea neighborhoods are some of the most historically food insecure communities in Denver.

"Our team is very, very busy packing our no-cost food access boxes," Campagna said of GrowHaus.

Denver Nonprofit plants vegetable gardens at homes in Denver food deserts Danielle Kreutter

The USDA's Community Food Projects Competitive Grant will pay for a community market for the 400 families currently supported by The GrowHaus. It covers two years of funding for the market and staff, for a total of $238,397. The Community Food Projects Competitive Grants will invest more than $46 million in 20 projects that focus on tackling food and nutrition insecurity around the country.

The Growhaus was the only nonprofit in Colorado to receive the grant.

"We are just immensely honored to be seen," Campagna said. "As you can tell, a small little team of 16 people, and we're doing amazing things in sort of this pilot level."

The GrowHaus mission began with boxes of fresh produce with the goal of ending food insecurity for those most vulnerable. The organization has expanded to include various wellness and nutrition services, and they want to take it one step further by giving families a choice in what they eat. They plan to open a no-cost, pop-up market for families enrolled in the nonprofit.

"Emerging leaders of The GrowHaus' food access team will undergo a robust three-month training program to develop their business acumen and leadership skills further so they are equipped to launch the pilot community market," the project summary reads. "At the market and via the market website, community members can learn about additional community resources, such as the availability of healthy school meals, SNAP, and sign up for community-led classes for youth, adults, and families that build healthy habits and share lessons about the local food system and environmental sustainability."

The three goals of this project, as outlined by GrowHaus, are:



Community staff members access career pathways that provide wealth-building opportunities. Community members can access affordable fresh produce to meet their household's preferences and nutritional needs. Community members are more curious, connected, and knowledgeable about their local food system and their diets' impact on their overall health.

"It allows for them to really connect with foods that they know and they know how to cook," said Maria Elana Soterani, through a translator.

Soterani moved to Denver from Venezuela in 2017. She said she knows how challenging food insecurity can be for families. She began working with and using GrowHaus services during the pandemic. Over the years she has worked up the ranks and will now be part of the leadership team that will run the pop-up market.

The pilot program for the market also allows the team of community members to get real world experience.

"We're all going to be able to train on budgets, on where to purchase food, how to purchase food and costs," Soterani explained.

They hope to use produce and professional skill building to find an end to food insecurity.

"I want to just inspire other organizations to dream big, but kind of start where you can manage it and doing what you do best," Campagna said.

While still in the early planning stages, the pop-up market for GrowHaus families is expected to open sometime in 2025 at the facility at 5150 E. 39th Avenue in Denver.

The organization has a more long-term goal of moving their operations back to Elyria-Swansea after structural issues caused them to leave their facility and growhouse there when it required demolition.