Nonprofit plants vegetable gardens at homes in Denver neighborhoods considered food deserts

DENVER — The GrowHaus typically serves thousands of people a week with their fresh food distribution. This week, they set up gardens at homes and taught families how to grow their own produce.

The number of Coloradans dealing with food insecurity is on the rise. According to 2023 data from the Colorado Health Institute, just over 11% of people said they ate less food because they couldn't afford it. That's up from 8% the year before.

Families in Denver's Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods have consistently been at a particular disadvantage. The two neighborhoods haven't had a single grocery store in years.

"It's generations of Denverites that have been food insecure. They also have shouldered a lot of the grown of the city," said Giselle Díaz Campagna, executive director of The GrowHaus. "With high prices and access to transportation being very slim, it's becoming more and more difficult to reach fresh food."

On an average week, The GrowHaus serves more than 5,000 people with boxes of fresh produce through their food box program. This week, volunteers were outside the box and in the dirt, building vegetable gardens for families in Globeville-Elyria-Swansea.

"There's not a grocery store nearby. I have to go outside my neighborhood just to go buy food," said Florentina Vasquez via a translator.

Vasquez has three kids, and her family receives food assistance through GrowHaus. They now will have a new garden of produce in her front yard.

"We focus on fresh access to veggies and fruits because we know when you're food insecure, those are the items that we end up leaving behind or not purchasing," said Campagna. "It's about connection with your food. It's about having autonomy, having your own choice."

Vasquez will have tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, cilantro and pumpkins in her family's garden.

Last summer, the nonprofit built 15 planter boxes across the neighborhoods and filled them in this year. They rely on community partners, donors and volunteers to make the work happen.

"Whether it's giving money or giving time, if we want to give back to our community, giving to nonprofits, giving to people who are doing really good work, is great," said Seshu Vaddey, a volunteer with GrowHaus.