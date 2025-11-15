New contract approved for The Salvation Army Crossroads Shelter as Denargo Market Development grows around it

DENVER — Joe McDaniel has stayed at The Salvation Army Crossroads Resource Center for around six years. It was long before the shelter was surrounded by brand new apartment buildings.

"They're going to be mad," McDaniel remembers thinking of his new neighbors, "They're mad, but they shouldn't have moved in next to a shelter. I mean, that's not my fault."

He said he knows how his neighbors feel about seeing him and other men staying at the shelter every day.

"They don't like us," he said. "The new neighbors are not going to like the old neighbors."

Along with the new neighbors, there's new community amenities: art installations, a climbing wall, a new playground and more on the way. Construction of the new Denargo Market is ongoing.

"This has been nice to get this park area done," said Jeff Spots, who moved into an apartment in that area of RiNo last year.

He and other neighbors Denver7 spoke to in the area have noticed the upgrades and the growing pains.

"There's been times that the homeless have been on some of the new benches and hanging out smoking. It makes it hard to walk by them and but that — it's been pretty rare," Spots said. "I think it's strange that [the shelter] is there, but it was probably there before all of this built up."

New contract approved for shelter as Denargo Market grows around it

Earlier this year, there were discussions to move the shelter completely.

"Crossroads is pretty much a pillar when it comes to sheltering in Denver. It's been around for decades. It's centrally located. There's 300 beds," said Derek Woodbury with the Denver Department of Housing and Stability. "The fact that it's centrally located, it's an added bonus — just connection to services downtown. What be it, health care, employment, options and other social services."

This week, Denver city leaders approved a $4.7 million contract to keep the shelter at its current location until the end of 2026 while funding $1.5 to $2 million of building improvements.

"There's some basic plumbing and electrical improvements that are happening, as well as some roof repairs, some building access issues at the front of the building and some ramp entrances to the building as well, to name a few," Woodbury said.

That construction is tentatively scheduled for spring 2026 so the shelter can operate without any interruptions during the cold weather season. Due to the size and scale of the improvements, there will need to be a temporary shelter established during construction. A location of that temporary shelter is yet to be determined.

"The city has engaged with neighbors in the area as far as what it means to be a good neighbor, and those discussions have involved our shelter provider as well," Woodbury said, "Everyone who stays [at Crossroads] signs of agreement, as far as roles and responsibilities, both inside the shelter and out."

It's something McDaniel said he takes seriously.

"I pick up all the trash so it doesn't make us look bad," he said.

He said he'd like to keep the shelter where it's been since 1983.

"They put a lot of work into that, and I appreciate that. That staff is freaking really good," McDaniel said.