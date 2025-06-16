City of Denver considers relocating Salvation Army Crossroads shelter in Five Points neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver City Council is considering a new $4.5 million contract with the Salvation Army to continue operating the Crossroads Center at 29th Street and Brighton Boulevard in the city's Five Points neighborhood. At the same time, the city is also evaluating whether to relocate the shelter.

Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) told Denver7 the evaluation is still in its early stages and no decision has been made.

The shelter, which serves up to 300 men each day, has been open for decades but has fallen into physical deterioration in recent years. Shelter residents have also reported concerns about the living conditions, including broken laundry machines, bed bugs, and rodent infestations.

The shelter has also gotten a lot of new neighbors in recent years. Luxury apartment buildings now surround it, and more construction is underway.

Like many people who have moved into apartments near the shelter, Lyse Wagner did so out of convenience.

“It's close to work for me,” said Wagner. “Easy to get places either on a scooter or just walking.”

Wagner said she hasn’t had any negative encounters with people hanging near the shelter, but admits she keeps her distance.

Kevin McQuade, who also moved to an apartment near the shelter about a year ago, said he hasn’t had any negative experiences.

“It's not like we're getting hounded by them,” said McQuade. “Sure, they'll ask if we could give 'em a dollar or two, but it's not like they're doing anything crazy.”

Wagner and McQuade told Denver7 they’re excited about new developments in the area.

It’s not entirely clear what impact — if any — the nearby developments will have on the shelter. As for the physical condition of the shelter, HOST said it’s still in the early stages of evaluating whether to make additional improvements to the building or find a new building.

“Crossroads shelter plays a key role in providing refuge and stabilizing support for 300 unhoused neighbors each night,” said Derek Woodbury, the director of marketing and communications for HOST. “There are no immediate plans to relocate emergency shelter services provided at Crossroads. As shared at a recent city council committee meeting, there are some facility challenges with the site, and we currently are evaluating whether to make additional facility improvement investments or to possibly find a different building for shelter. We are in the early steps of this evaluation, and at this time, no decisions have been made regarding a possible site relocation.”

Whatever the city decides, those who live near the shelter hope people who depend on it will still be able to find the help they need.

“I definitely see the value of having that there for folks who need those resources from the Salvation Army,” said Wagner.