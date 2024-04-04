Watch Now
New Colorado bill would restrict liquor sales at certain large retailers

HB 1373 would essentially repeal liquor licenses for major retailers. Instead, they would only be able to sell beer and wine.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 12:31:42-04

DENVER — A new bill could change the way you buy alcohol in Colorado by restricting liquor sales at certain big box stores.

HB24-1373, titled "Alcohol Beverage Retail Licensees," would essentially repeal liquor licenses for these major retailers. Instead, they would only be able to sell beer and wine.

These licenses, as they exist right now, are called liquor-licensed drugstore licenses. The licenses allow a limited number of pharmacies to sell alcohol, most of which are large grocery stores with a pharmacy on site.

Thirty-three liquor-licensed drugstore licenses were issued by the Department of Revenue as of 2023.

This has been an ongoing battle in Colorado.

The debate over liquor licensing laws goes all the way back to 2016 with the "Great Compromise," which meant that grocery stores wanting to sell alcohol had to buy out any liquor licenses within 1,500 feet.

This also comes just two years after the passage of Proposition 125, which allowed grocery stores to sell wine.

This bill is slated to head to the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Colorado Independent Liquor Stores United, who are proponents of this bill, said they will be at the Capitol for a rally before today's hearing.

“Our members have been fighting for just staying afloat, I feel, for the last eight years. And so this is their first way of saying, ‘Oh, wow, there actually might be a light at the end of the tunnel,’” said Chris Fine, executive director of the CILSU.

The hearing starts at 1:30 p.m.

