New bill aims to make it easier for food truck operators to make a living across different parts of Colorado

LITTLETON, Colo. — A new bill aims to help food truck owners operate across different parts of the state, but opponents say it would override local decisions about where the food trucks can go, including close to restaurants.

State Rep. Manny Rutinel, the prime sponsor of House Bill 25-1295 explained that he hopes the bill will help streamline the licensing and permitting process for food trucks across the state of Colorado.

“The goal here is to lower the costs for them, so that they can pass those savings onto their customers, and to reduce the logistical nightmare that is the red tape associated with doing business across different municipalities,” he said.

Any food truck operator who holds an active license and permit in one jurisdiction can apply for reciprocal licensing and permitting for another jurisdiction under this bill. The second jurisdiction must review the application within 14 days and reserves the right to deny an applicant under specific circumstances, the bill reads. The bill also prohibits a local government from restricting food trucks from operating within a zone permitted for restaurants, restricting the days a food truck can operate, or stopping a food truck from operating within a specific distance of a restaurant.

The bill was introduced on March 4.

The latest version of the bill is available to read below.

Alejandro Flores-Muñoz, owner of the Littleton-based poke stand on wheels Stokes Poke, said he is in support of the bill. He converted his 1978 VW Bus into a food truck, which he drives around in the spring and summer.

Every year, however, it comes with some challenges.

“Oftentimes, I receive a phone call from, example, a wedding saying, ‘Hey, we have a wedding in July in Palisade.’ For me to say, ‘Yes, we're available right then and there’ — it's difficult because I don't have a business license in that city,” Flores-Muñoz explained. "So, I would have to tell the client we're available, but let me look as to how difficult it will be for me to obtain a business license (there).”

Denver7 Alejandro Flores-Muñoz is the owner of the Littleton-based poke stand on wheels Stokes Poke.

This can come with a cost of both time and money.

“At the end of the day, it takes us away from our business and it takes us away from being able to grow how we really want to,” Flores-Muñoz said.

Adelante Community Development, which has helped hundreds of Hispanic entrepreneurs launch food trucks, said they also support the bill.

“These small businesses are creating jobs, are creating opportunities, and this is economic mobility for them, and so it's why Adelante continues to support this endeavor,” said founder and CEO Maria Gonzalez.

The Colorado Municipal League (CML) has argued that it would harm the community and provide benefits to just one industry.

"The bill stops municipalities from regulating public roads and commercial districts to ensure economic vitality and employment opportunities of local businesses," CML wrote in a position paper on March 18. "The bill also overrides local public health, fire, and licensing regulations by requiring jurisdictions to accept health and fire safety permits from other jurisdictions with potentially less stringent rules."

CML said municipalities welcome food trucks for the most part, but have reasons to regulate them. They said the bill would change current regulations, which help:



Prevent specific businesses from overusing public space

Ensure transient business do not negatively impact permanent businesses

Reduce traffic and crowds in high-density areas

Manage noise and waste generation

You can keep up with the latest on House Bill 25-1295 here.