NEDERLAND, Colo. — As Eldora Mountain Resort celebrates opening day Tuesday, the quirky mountain town of Nederland about five miles down the road is still pushing to buy the ski resort. Advocates have said its a unique opportunity to preserve the resort’s local feel and to generate revenue for the town.

But after reviewing the finances, skeptics worry the town may be out over its skis.

Watch Denver7 reporter Ryan Fish's story in the video below:

Nederland’s quest to buy Eldora looking like a steep financial challenge

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Nearly a year ago, Nederland’s Board of Trustees approved the $120 million purchase from Utah-based Powdr Recreation Company, using up to $225 million in bonds backed by resort revenue.

But that original agreement expired earlier this year because the bond financing fell through.

In an open letter to the 1,500-person town this fall, Mayor Nichole Sterling explained that creditors were discouraged by higher interest rates as well as last season’s bleak snow totals, which resulted in a huge statewide vertical drop in skier visits.

“Bondholders have also asked us to more aggressively model poor snow years and, importantly, to incorporate the actual results from the most recent season,” Sterling wrote in the letter. She goes on to add, “One of the biggest challenges we have resolved is giving bond investors confidence that the bonds will be repaid.”

The town is now attempting a sale-leaseback model, where after buying the resort, an intermediary will hold the deed until the town pays off the debt, something Sterling notes in the letter has never been done before in a municipal ski resort purchase.

Part of that new plan involves taking on less debt, as the town aims to acquire $20 million in philanthropic donations for large capital investments like terrain expansion, a Corona lift upgrade, and building a mountaintop lodge. The letter details that payments regulated by the bonds would focus on essential operations.

Skier skepticism

As the process has drug on, some in the town wonder if it’s better if the town walks away from the deal, or wonder if it was a good idea to begin with.

“I can't say that I'm very confident that this deal is going to close,” said Nederland resident Dallas Masters, who has become involved in analyzing the sale.

Masters says he started using artificial intelligence to sort through and analyze a bevy of documents found online or through open records requests. He’s published his findings and his opinion on them on a newly-created website.

Essentially, Masters takes issue with the fact that the town is on the hook for millions of dollars even if the deal falls through. Mayor Sterling’s letter references $2.5 million in “transaction-related costs,” though Masters says through his document reviews he believes the number is closer to $2.8 million. Masters says these covered costs paid to firms hired to do due diligence on what a potential sale would look like.

“We are way in too deep,” Masters said. “It is an extremely complex problem. It is not an easy problem to figure out how to get out of. The current solutions that the town staff have proposed, to move money out of our water and sewer funds into our general fund, or out of our community center fund into our general fund, are really unpopular ideas.”

Complicating matters is the town needs to approve its 2027 budget by Dec. 15. In just the past few weeks, Masters proposed a resolution that the Board of Trustees then passed. It establishes spending limits on the due diligence costs as well as deadlines for steps toward a sale, that can be extended.

“I crafted that resolution to try to put some guardrails on this whole process,” he explained. “I’m not trying to kill the town's acquisition of Eldora. I'm trying to make the town understand that it can't just keep spending… They show a lot of wishful thinking about wanting to find $20 million in philanthropic donations, but there doesn't show anything of real substance there.”

Masters says the ideal outcome is the deal going through, because then the bonds involved in the deal could cover the due diligence bills.

Others like John Thompson, the owner of Mountain Man Outdoor Store in Nederland, are still optimistic that the complicated finances won’t, and shouldn’t, end up tanking the deal.

“We lost Frozen Dead Guy Days, and we lost some other things, and the town really needs a boost right now,” said Thompson, sitting just across the street from the former site of the Caribou Village Shopping Center, which burned down last fall.

“I keep telling people, it's a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”