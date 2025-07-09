Nederland is buying Eldora Mountain resort. Here’s how the town says it’ll work.

NEDERLAND, Colo. — The quirky mountain town of Nederland is officially buying the nearby Eldora Mountain Resort, the town announced on Tuesday.

In its announcement, the town says the deal could close as early as October of this year, a month before it plans to open for the 2025-26 ski season. The resort will remain on Ikon Pass.

When Denver7 talked to Nederland town administrator Jonathan Cain late last year, he called the Eldora acquisition a “moonshot.” The two sides entered into a confidentiality agreement weeks later, and now the dream is a reality as the term sheet was signed Tuesday.

Eldora is currently owned by the Utah-based recreation company POWDR, which will remain in charge of the mountain under a two-year agreement. In the meantime, Nederland is partnering with a Front Range ski coalition called 303 Ski, which has already been involved in Nederland’s pursuit of the resort and will manage it once the contract with POWDR expires.

Nederland says it will also appoint a new deputy town manager to “interface between the mountain and the town government.”

The purchase price is not yet known and the town says it will remain confidential, but that it plans to buy Eldora without using local tax dollars. Instead, it will borrow money through a special kind of loan called revenue bonds, which will be repaid using money the resort earns – which the city says will cover the loan payments since Eldora is already profitable.

Nederland’s governing body, its board of trustees, will approve a “not-to-exceed” amount to establish a maximum debt the town can assume.

The town also says it will seek support from state or federal grants, as well as private money.

Nederland has posted a number of other FAQs about the deal on its website. Check those out here.

